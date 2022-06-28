ELKHART — The recreational vehicle industry experienced its best May ever, the RV Industry Association said on Monday.
Results from a survey of manufacturers found that total RC shipments in May amounted to 50,529 units, an increase of 2.6 percent compared to the 49,241 units shipped during May 2021. Through May, RV shipments are up 11.8 percent against the same point last year with 279,038 wholesale shipments.
