RV shipments off 10.2% in November, survey finds

The RV Industry Association’s November survey of manufacturers reported that total RV shipments ended the month with 29,644 wholesale shipments, a decrease of 10.2% from the 33,023 units shipped last November.
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 26,297 units for the month, a decrease of 8.9% compared to last November’s total of 28,868 units. Motorhomes finished the month with 3,347 units, down 19.4% compared to the November 2018 total of 4,155 units.
Through November, RV shipments have reached 378,554 units, a decrease of 16.9% from the 455,309 units at this point last year.
Park model RVs finished the month up 16.7% compared to last November with 308 wholesale shipments.
With offices in Reston, Virginia, and Elkhart, the RV Industry Association is the leading trade voice of the $114 billion RV industry, representing approximately 400 manufacturers and component and aftermarket suppliers who together produce 98 percent of all RVs made in the United States, and approximately 60 percent of RVs produced worldwide.
