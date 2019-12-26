Rotary moving forward with Pringle Park splash pad

GOSHEN — Plans are advancing for a splash pad to be installed at Pringle Park in the spring, but the public’s help will be needed to make it happen.
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Goshen Rotary Club decided to tackle a legacy project to benefit the community.
For the service organization’s 50th anniversary, members funded the construction of Shanklin Pool and added the waterslide 25 years ago.
President Jamie Stickel said the decided on a splash pad for its 100th anniversary its after speaking with the Goshen Parks Department. Rotary had hoped to build the splash pad at Shanklin Park but instead decided on Pringle Park as the location of the legacy project.
“We settled on Pringle Park because of some of the topographic needs, but Pringle Park is also just full of kids,” chairperson for the legacy project David Birky said. “There’s activities there all the time, soccer and football.”
Pringle Park boasts a playground, football fields, soccer fields, a baseball diamond and a pavilion, and ample parking. The pavilion’s construction was sponsored by the Fidler Family Foundation, and two members of that family are Rotarians.
“We felt it was a great location to tie everything together for our 100th anniversary,” Stickel said.
The city of Goshen will be responsible for the water, sewer and site preparations, as well as maintenance of the Rotary-funded splash pad.
The project is expected to cost the Rotarians $160,000, although the organization is still deciding on the final design. Leaders are hoping each individual in the over-100-member club will contribute and raise $100,000. From there, they’ll need the help of the community to get the funds to finish the project.
A fundraising campaign will begin in January and Birky said they hope to have all the funds raised by February.
