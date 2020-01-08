Rogers, Bujalski first candidates to file

GOSHEN — Elkhart County Commissioner candidate Brad Rogers was first in line when the filing period for the primary election opened Wednesday.
The former Elkhart County sheriff is running for the District 2 seat as a Republican. He was waiting when the Elkhart County Courthouse opened at 8 a.m., followed soon by fellow Republican and County Council at-large hopeful Adam Bujalski.
Both filled out their declarations in the office of Clerk of the Circuit Court Chris Anderson. The filing period for the May 5 primary ends at noon on Feb. 7.
Rogers also filed to become a precinct committee member and an at-large convention delegate. He announced his candidacy for the county office in August, shortly after incumbent Mike Yoder, also a Republican, said he will seek re-election.
Rogers said he formed an interest in running for a commissioner's seat after attending the weekly meetings during his eight years as sheriff.
"I learned a lot about what a commissioner does, and I want to bring a constitutional and personal liberty perspective to the position," he said. "I think being one of the first to file shows the enthusiasm I have for wanting to get the position."
