Rogers announces bid for commissioner

GOSHEN — Former Elkhart County Sheriff Brad Rogers has thrown his hat in the ring as a Republican candidate for the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners in the spring primary.
Rogers, now a captain and corrections commander at the jail, made the announcement Saturday morning outside the Elkhart County Courthouse. He is seeking the District 2 seat, which represents the townships of Benton, Clinton, Elkhart, Jackson, Jefferson, Middlebury and York.
That seat is held by longterm incumbent Mike Yoder who announced in July his plans to seek re-election for his fifth four-year term on the three-person board.
Before his remarks, Rogers was introduced by Sen. Blake Doriot, R- Syracuse, during which Doriot lauded Rogers for his dedication in representing everyone and protecting their rights.
“Brad Rogers will make local government local government,” Doriot said. “He’s not going to be pushed by Washington or Indianapolis. … He’s involved in Republican politics, but he listens to everyone and represents everyone.”
Rogers has served in county government for over 30 years. His tenure as sheriff ended in 2018 due to term limits. He currently serves as corrections division commander with the rank of caption under newly elected Sheriff Jeff Siegel.
“During my time in county government, I’ve had the opportunity to work with all levels of government from county to city to state to federal, which has provided me with the foundation necessary to serve as your next commissioner,” Rogers said. “My experience in working with all levels of government in supervisory and leadership positions has given me the background and I believe the qualifications necessary to be your next commissioner. It is with this determination and courage that I will fight for your rights as your next county commissioner.”
Rogers outlined six policy positions:
• Take the oath of office seriously and work to ensure that county government follows state and federal constitutions.
• Encourage more freedom on land use policy and support development and housing through less government regulation and support property and individual rights throughout the county.
• Work to make county government more accessible through technology and encourage more community input on controversial projects.
• Hold contractors and utilities responsible for projects when they cause the county delays and waste taxpayer dollars
• Work to reform and supervise Elkhart County Community Corrections to ensure modernized, professional standards
• Recognize the need for a unified County Courts building and the removal of old jail/sheriff’s security complex in Goshen.
“As a leader in our community, I will listen with the constitution as my standard and create five partisan coalitions to create effective solutions just as I did as sheriff and just as I continue to do today,” Rogers said. “It’s not always about politics, it’s about what’s best for our community. I will work to ensure that our county’s government’s goal is to protect your rights and serve you. It’s not about me, it’s about you.”
An initial list of endorsements Rogers announced Saturday include: Sen. Blake Doriot, Sen. Linda Rogers, Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Curt Nisly, Rep. Christy Stutzman, Rep. Timothy Wesco, former Rep. Wes Culver, former commissioners Phil Neff and Phil Stiver, Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes, Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins and Goshen City Councilman Mike Orgill.
Rogers is a graduate of Goshen High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Evansville.
He graduated first in his class from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. He also served for 10 years as the Scoutmaster for the New Paris Boy Scouts Troop 12 and is currently the chair of the troop committee.
He lives in Goshen with his wife, Susie. They have three adult children.
More information about Rogers and his campaign is available at bradleydrogers.com
