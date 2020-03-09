200310-ET-new-officer-pic

Elkhart Assistant Police Chief Todd Thayer, Elkhart Police Chief Chris Snyder, newly hired Patrolman Matthew Ely and Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson are shown at the swearing in ceremony.

 Photo provided

ELKHART — City police have made the decision to add another officer to the patrol division.

Matthew Lee Ely, a Northwood High School graduate and infantryman in the U.S. Army, was sworn in by Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson Monday morning.

