ELKHART — History was made in the city with a heart on Saturday as Elkhart’s first black mayor took the oath of office.
But for Rod Roberson, incoming mayor of Elkhart, it’s not about making history.
“Hope is a power blessing,” Roberson said. “It comes from a place that people can’t articulate. All of the mayors that came before me wanted our city to live in that spirit of hope. Our ability to be able to reach the levels that we can reach together is tied up in the execution and the eventual accomplishment of realizing that hope.”
“If I can be anything to any of the communities that we are a part of, it’s the ability to transform that hope into what our lives can be. That transformation is not empowered inside of me. It’s powered inside of you. It’s powered inside of our ability to take that spirit and make it work for all of us,” he added.
Rod’s campaign slogan, “Building Elkhart Together,” was created due to his own public service, and, he said, his understanding that he’s never done anything on his own, but rather through the help of the community.
“His nature as a community member and a public servant has been to bring us together,” Former People’s History of Elkhart coordinator Jason Shenk said. “Rod did not campaign on being Elkhart’s first African-American mayor, but this occasion is still important to celebrate. There has been hatred here. There has been discrimination here. ... Rod’s election is a tangible sign that this community is ready to draw on all the gifts of its residents in moving forward no matter their race, orientation or creed.”
Elkhart Judge Charles Grodnik swore the incoming mayor in.
Roberson will take office on Jan. 1.
“No one who was here in Elkhart in 2008 would say that recession was all because of Mayor Dave Miller of Mayor Dick Moore, and today we know the future of our world and nation are uncertain. Mayors are public servants, and not superhuman,” Shenk said. “So we as face this new decade it’s on all of us in Elkhart to share our joys and our struggles with one another. If we do that, then regardless of what the future holds, together with Rod’s administration, we can build Elkhart together.”
Shenk spoke more to the history of ordinary people in Elkhart.
He spoke on Elkhart’s history in the worker’s rights movement, civil rights, saving the Roosevelt Center, the city struggles during the Recession and creating programs to help students succeed in the wake of it.
“Your election to me means transformation and healing,” Dara Marquez told Roberson.
Growing up as an undocumented immigrant, Marquez recalled meeting Roberson for the first time as a young child. At the time, Roberson was a local activist fighting to keep the Roosevelt Center from being torn down and to create a better future for the children of the city. Looking up to him, along with her father Alvaro as visionaries in their community, Marquez, too, has gone on to see success, receiving her masters degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University.
“The reasons that Alvaro came to Elkhart are the same reasons my mom and dad brought us from Milan, Tennessee, to Elkhart – to ensure that we had a future,” Roberson said.
Alvaro, co-owner of the Arena, where Roberson’s inauguration celebration was held, said Roberson’s decision to have his inauguration there made them feel like they were part of the community.
“When Mr. Rod invited us to participate in his campaign, we felt different,” Alvaro Marquez said, who is co-owner of the Arena. “Like we could trust him. Now we are trying to align to be part of this great community, saying we can right now. I can feel a big difference in how people are treating us and a difference when they see us, Hispanics, trying to do something else in this community. That’s why I say that we can trust in the new administration and we can trust in him.”
Roberson added that his time in office will not be about politics, but rather about service.
“If we serve each other, we will always love each other,” he said.
Roberson added that he’s working hard to transition government, purposely not creating a shortlist of staff.
He did, however, announce the some of the leadership group during the Saturday celebration.
Roberson’s chief-of-staff will be Dayna Bennett. John Espar has been named city attorney. Esper served as corporate council in Michigan City for 16 years, and county prosecutor in LaPorte County for the past four years.
Mike Machlan will remain on staff as city engineer until which time he decides to retire from his 31-year career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.