GOSHEN — Two traffic changes were approved by the Goshen Board of Works Monday after they were requested for school safety.
The board voted to allow Goshen Community Schools to close Franklin Street between 7th and 8th streets during school dismissals, when the buses are being loaded. The closure will apply every school day between 2:30 and 3 p.m.
The school will be responsible for putting out cones to close the road, according to Civil Traffic Engineer Leslie Biek.
She said the school was already closing the road, in practice, by parking the buses to prevent vehicles from passing. She said they were recently told they weren’t allowed to do that.
Alan Metcalfe, GCS assistant superintendent, said in a letter to the Goshen Traffic Commission requesting permission for the formal closure that they previously had the buses angle park to illegally block the street. He said the transportation specialist from the Indiana Department of Education met with their bus drivers in September and stated that they can’t block a public roadway.
The board also approved a trial run for a stop sign to halt southbound vehicles in the alleyway south of Madison Street and west of 10th Street. The sign was requested by GCS to help with traffic flow at Goshen High School.
The trial will run for one month, Biek said. The traffic commission will then decide if it will recommend to the board of works making the sign permanent.
Change orders
Also Monday, the board approved three change orders to balance out highway projects before the end of the year.
Those include an additional $187,264 for the 2018 paving project, which brings the total cost to $690,742. That’s an increase of more than 37 percent from the original contract amount, Biek said.
She said the increases were due largely to the discovery that there was no base pavement remaining under 11th Street and Egbert Avenue after two inches of milling was done. Additional work not included in the scope of the contract with Rieth-Riley Construction was needed to provide an acceptable base so the roads could be resurfaced.
Other issues included unsuitable soils being found, ADA curb ramps requiring more removal than expected to bring them up to compliance and the need for crosswalk pavement markings to be six inches wide instead of four.
The change order for the 2019 paving program reduced the total cost by $219,432 to $1.47 million. Biek said the 6.5 percent reduction was due to less milling being needed than they expected.
A reconstruction project on First Street between Rock Run Creek and Wilden Avenue was increased by $39,961. Public Works Director Dustin Sailor said it was part of a total extra cost of $92,835, which increased the project by 9 percent to $1.1 million.
He said the extra cost was due to more soil having to be brought in to replace unsuitable soil, more tons of compacted aggregate being brought in to raise the elevation of the east side of First Street and more mulched seeding being brought in for restoration, after several trees were removed during construction.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman observed that the city did save about $100,000 on the project by doing some of the work in-house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.