ELKHART — Some of the more than 100 students who attended Summer Academy at the Roosevelt Center capped off the past few weeks with a talent show Wednesday.
Students showed off what they learned with performances of hip-hop dance, gymnastics, drama, drumming and other skills.
Other youths showed off visual or audio art they had made, including photography, videos and podcasts.
Young people were practicing earlier Wednesday, wearing name badges and matching T-shirts that were printed up for them. Event organizers were setting up tables and preparing the stage in the gym.
“We really wanted it to be a great experience this year,” said Academy Director Pam McGregor, who’s also the site coordinator for Lacasa Inc. “The kids are both excited and nervous about performing. Some of them have a little stage fright.”
This was the first time in five years the classes were offered at the historic Roosevelt Center. She said 111 students up to age 18 participated this year.
They learned about everything from nutrition and violence prevention to fishing and finances, taught by instructors from Elkhart and around the region who had more than 160 years of combined experience.
McGregor said basketball was a popular class this year. So was fishing, and the studio recording lessons that had students make podcasts or radio broadcasts about things like bullying and the importance of going to college.
Nick Matthews, who does marketing and communications for Lacasa, noted this was the first year the organization took an active role in running the academy. A number of sponsors also contributed, including the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, United Way, 1st Source Bank, the Rotary Club, Ivy Tech Community College and Caregiver Homes of Indiana.
Other contributors included Elkhart Community Schools, which provided lunches, as well as Goshen College and the Elkhart Education Foundation.
