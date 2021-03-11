Bob Earley, director of sales and marketing for Diamond Trailers and Specialty Vehicles, gives a tour of one of the buses the Middlebury-based trailer manufacturer is revamping to serve the homeless in Jersey City, New Jersey.
MIDDLEBURY — A local trailer manufacturer is revamping school buses to offer respite care for the homeless.
Middlebury-based Diamond Trailers and Specialty Vehicles has collaborated with Infinity Trailers of Elkhart and Jersey City, New Jersey, to provide a place for homeless citizens to shower, clean their clothes and get out of the weather for a respite.
