ELKHART — The two-day winter storm was expected to subside Thursday but cold temperatures remained following a number of school, government and health building closures as a result of the inclement weather.
Forecasters with National Weather Service projected a 50 percent chance of more snow, with areas of blowing and drifting, before 8 p.m. on Thursday. The area could receive additional snow accumulations of around an inch.
For Friday, forecasters were calling for mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures, with a high near 18 degrees and a low near 7.
At least four public school corporations in Elkhart County announced a two-hour delay on Friday. Those districts were: Elkhart, Concord, Goshen and Middlebury schools.
Also on Friday, COVID-19 sites administered by the Elkhart County Health Department are expected to resume normal business hours, the city of Elkhart will reopen its buildings and Beacon Health Systems will reopen the facilities that were closed on Thursday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Roller said reports indicated the county received about 9 inches of snow on Wednesday through about noon Thursday.
And while single-digit lows were expected Thursday and Friday night, they would not threaten record lows. A wind chill of minus 10 was expected for Thursday night.
Even tonight . ive got a temp of say 4 for goshen and 2 fo elkhart. when I add wins, get you a wind chill of minus 10.
"That's certainly cold and you definitely want to be out there with hats and gloves covering your extremities, but it's not even wind-chill-advisory-type weather," Roller said, which the weather service will issue when winds of minus 25 or lower are forecast.
The record low for Thursday's date was minus 14 set in 2014, he said. The coldest night so far this season was minus 5 on Jan. 28.
