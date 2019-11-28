Resident dies in Osceola house fire

OSCEOLA — Mishawaka and Penn Township fire departments were called to a fatal house fire in Osceola on Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to a call in the 10000 block of Lehman Street west of Ash Road around 9 a.m. One person was found dead inside the house, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department.
Officials said the blaze started in the attic.
The identity of the victim was not immediately available and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
