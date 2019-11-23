ELKHART — The largest school district in Elkhart County is losing more than 1,500 students through transfers, a new report from the Indiana Department of Education shows.
The state reports that 1,922 students who live within Elkhart Community Schools’ boundaries are attending other school districts this school year, partially offset by 331 students who are transferring to Elkhart from outside the district’s boundaries.
That brings the district’s overall net loss to 1,591, an improvement from the 1,732 students who transferred out of the district the previous year.
Of the 13,865 students residing in the Elkhart district, 1,531 left to attend other public schools or charter schools and 391 transferred to private schools, according to state data.
“While this week’s report showing the 2019-2020 transfers is not where Elkhart Community Schools would ideally like to be, we’re pleased at the improvement over last year,” ECS Superintendent Steve Thalheimer said in a statement. “In the 2019-2020 school year, Elkhart had 136 fewer students choose to leave the district and an additional 25 choose to transfer into the district compared to 2018-2019. I’m proud and thankful more of our students and families are seeing the exciting changes we have at Elkhart and are coming home to Elkhart Schools.”
Here is a breakdown of where the students are transferring:
Outgoing public transfers by parent choice: 533 to Concord, 318 to Penn-Harris-Madison, 234 to Middlebury, 120 to Baugo, 82 to Goshen, 57 to Union School Corp., 22 to School of Mishawaka and Wa-Nee, eight to Fairfield, three to East Noble, two to South Bend, one each to Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United, Indianapolis and Westview corporations
Transfers to public charter schools: 59 to Indiana Connections Academy, 14 to Insight School of Indiana, five to Success Academy Primary School, three each to Career Academy High School and Indiana Connections Career Academy, and one each to Options Charter School-Carmel, Indiana Academy for Science, Math and Humanities, Options Charter School Noblesville and Career Academy Middle School.
Non-public transfers by Choice Scholarship: 112 to St. Vincent de Paul School, 91 to Elkhart Christian Academy, 66 to St Thomas The Apostle School, 44 to Marian High School, 29 to Trinity Lutheran School, 11 to The Crossing Educational Center, nine to Bethany Christian School, seven to Queen of Peace School, six to St Pius X Catholic School, four to Clinton Christian School and St. Joseph High School, three to Granger Christian School, and one each to St. John Evangelist School, Indiana Academy and Corpus Christi School.
