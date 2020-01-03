ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools was the only district in Elkhart County with schools that didn’t meet federal school accountability expectations, and Wa-Nee Community Schools was the only corporation with a school to exceed expectations, according to a federal accountability ratings report released Friday.
In Elkhart, six of 19 schools did not meet expectations. These schools are Pierre Moran and North Side middle schools, Roosevelt Steam Academy, Hawthorne Elementary School, Mary Daly Elementary School and Beardsley Elementary School.
Schools meeting expectations were Eastwood, Riverview and Monger elementary schools.
Those “approaching” expectations are Elkhart Central and Memorial high schools; West Side Middle School; and Cleveland, Osolo, Mary Feeser, Bristol, Mary Beck, Pinewood and Woodland elementary schools.
Data released Friday by the Indiana Department of Education show that over 56% of Indiana high schools and 53% of elementary and middle schools received a rating of Meets Expectations or Exceeds Expectations in the Federal 2018-19 School Accountability Ratings.
The statewide summary of the report shows 87 (4.8%) Indiana schools exceeded expectations, while 868 (47.9%) met expectations. Some 620 schools (34.2%) approached expectations, while 205 schools (11.3%) did not meet expectations.
Due to differences between federal and state accountability requirements, for the second year, Indiana schools will be assessed under two accountability systems. To provide more clarity and move away from the issuance of two grades, the U.S. Department of Education approved IDOE’s amendment to Indiana’s plan allowing for schools to receive federal accountability ratings instead of federal accountability grades.
ECS Superintendent Steve Thalheimer said the district will use the data and evaluate the performance of the different subgroups and to make sure they’re paying attention to those disaggregated groups.
“As we go into this spring, all of our buildings will have conducted a comprehensive needs assessment to look at that data more carefully, and then the idea is that they identify those areas where they’re not meeting expectations or where they’re approaching those expectations and make areas of emphasis,” Thalheimer said.
A big piece of that is related to cultural competence, Thalheimer said, and the district’s work with students from diverse backgrounds.
“We’re also working on an equity program that we’ll be unveiling this spring to make sure we’re meeting the needs of all our students,” he said.
GOSHEN
At Goshen Community Schools, state data shows five schools met expectations while four were approaching expectations.
Those that met expectations are Chandler, Parkside, Prairie View, West Goshen and Waterford elementary schools, while Goshen High School, Goshen Middle School, and Model and Chamberlain elementary schools are approaching expectations.
Deputy Superintendent Steve Hope said he believes the ratings from the federal government demonstrate that the district is on the correct path in ensuring that its schools are moving in the right direction, but there is still work to be done.
“The student growth has long been a strength of Goshen Community Schools and this has played a factor in our state and federal accountability rates,” he said. “We continue to work on proficiency goals.”
The federal rating is dependent not only on the proficiency and growth of the school as a whole but is broken into multiple accountability indicators, Hope said.
“We will continue drilling down into the various indicators to create plans for the subsets of our population that have not met or exceeded expectations,” he said.
CONCORD
Concord Community Schools had three schools that met expectations and four that are approaching.
Schools that met expectations are Concord Intermediate, East Side and Ox-Bow elementary schools
Those that are approaching expectations are Concord High School, Concord Junior High School, and South Side and West Side elementary schools.
Mickey Wagner, director of elementary education at CCS, said Concord Intermediate School met expectations in all eight indicator areas and three of our schools met expectations in their overall designation.
“We will continue to provide focused efforts to address areas that are still listed as ‘approaching expectations,’” he said. “For example, we are refining our efforts to identify students who struggle with reading as early as possible and provide evidence-based intervention via our strategic plan. We have seen strong growth in the past couple of years as we have worked to improve our approach to reading instruction.
“Not only are we seeing significant student achievement growth as measured by ILEARN, but we are also seeing strong growth on NWEA which shows our students are learning considerably faster than the vast majority of students nationwide,” he continued. “One example of this growth is that our kindergarten students, who grew in their learning more than 94 percent of their peers across the country.”
OTHER DISTRICTS
Middlebury Community Schools — Northridge High School, Northridge Middle School, Orchard View, Middlebury and York elementary schools met expectations; Heritage Intermediate School is approaching expectations.
Wa-Nee Community Schools — Wakarusa Elementary School exceeds expectations; NorthWood High School, NorthWood Middle School and Nappanee Elementary School meet expectations
Fairfield Community Schools — Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School, Millersburg Elementary/Middle School, New Paris and Benton elementary schools meet expectations.
Baugo Community Schools — Jimtown Intermediate School and Jimtown Elementary School meet expectations; Jimtown High School and Jimtown Junior High School are approaching expectations.
Due to the recent request by State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick and the Indiana General Assembly to pass a "hold harmless" exemption on 2018-19 state accountably grades, the State Board of Education has adopted a resolution withholding any vote to release state accountability grades until the Indiana General Assembly has taken action in the 2020 legislative session.
“I am proud of the work Indiana schools are doing to academically prepare our children for life beyond high school,” McCormick said. “To better serve schools for future successes, however, it is important we develop a single modernized state-legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate and transparent. Our kids, schools, teachers and parents deserve it.”
(1) comment
Hmmm.....cultural competence.....hmmm again!
