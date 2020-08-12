ELKHART — A fire in the bedroom of a two-story home was blamed on improperly discarded floor-finishing materials.
Crews were called to 3200 E. Jackson Blvd. about 9 p.m. Tuesday to find light smoke coming from the second-floor master bedroom, according to a report from the Elkhart Fire Department.
The owner told investigators he arrived at the house, which is being renovated, and called 911 when he noticed the fire.
Damage was contained to the bedroom area, where work had been performed earlier in the day, the report said.
No one was home when the fire occurred. The fire was ruled accidental.
