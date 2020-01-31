GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leaders from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Beacon Health System have announced a new collaboration.
Under the terms of the professional services agreement, Mary Free Bed will manage the adult, inpatient rehabilitation programs at Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
Beacon is the first Indiana-based health system to join the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Network, which currently includes more than 30 Michigan hospitals with 350 inpatient rehabilitation beds, as well as extensive outpatient services.
Mary Free Bed is one of the largest rehabilitation systems in the country and is well known for its excellent clinical outcomes and innovative service models, according to Beacon officials.
“We’re excited about this collaboration with Mary Free Bed,” said Kreg Gruber, Beacon Health System chief executive officer. “Together, we are creating even brighter futures for our adult patients who need rehabilitation following injuries, illnesses or surgeries.”
A director from Mary Free Bed will lead the program, bringing unparalleled rehabilitation expertise and the latest evidence-based practice models to both hospitals. Sub-specialty Mary Free Bed physicians will provide virtual consultations and education. Four community Mary Free Bed clinical liaisons will assist the Beacon staff identify patients who would benefit from acute inpatient rehabilitation.
Beacon’s inpatient rehabilitation physicians, nurses and clinical staff members will continue to provide direct patient care in the 20-bed units located at Elkhart General and Memorial Hospital.
“For years, Mary Free Bed has been treating patients from northern Indiana,” said Kent Riddle, Mary Free Bed president and CEO. “We’re excited to collaborate with an organization like Beacon Health, to restore hope and freedom for even more patients in the communities it serves.”
