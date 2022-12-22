police lights stock

GOSHEN — A reckless driver fleeing from police caused two crashes and two injuries before he was stopped, authorities said.

Police responded to a reckless driver traveling north in the 1700 block of Linconway East about 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, the Goshen Police Department said. Reports indicated a white BMW was driving recklessly – passing cars in the turn lane and running red lights.

