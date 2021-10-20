Ranger Distribution Inc. held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 68,800-square-foot expansion on Wednesday. From left are Levon Johnson, Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Rod Humphries, co-founder of Ranger, Brent Diver, co-founder of Ranger, John Curran, co-founder of Ranger, Andy Nesbitt, president of Nuway, state Rep. Doug Miller and Fred Ramser, account executive of Nuway.
ELKHART — Ranger Distribution Inc., an Elkhart-based distribution service that specializes in wire, electrical and plumbing parts, is tripling in size to expand its warehouse and production facilities, officials said.
Ranger staff, joined by local dignitaries, business leaders and construction crews, broke ground Wednesday on a 68,800-square-foot addition at 21296 Buckingham Road on the city’s east side.
