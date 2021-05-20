From left, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins, Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau Vice President Jon Hunsberger, Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick and Goshen Community Development Director Mark Brinson help kick off the county’s annual Quilt Gardens with a ceremonial planting of the first flower on the Ruthmere Campus.
ELKHART — Several local volunteers are putting their green thumbs to work as The Quilt Gardens returns to Elkhart County for the 14th year at the end of this month.
Sixteen quilt-inspired gardens will be featured this year as well as 14 quilt-themed murals, according to Sonya Nash with the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, who sponsors the event. The award-winning, self-guided tour along the Heritage Trail is from May 30 to Sept. 15.
