ELKHART — Several local volunteers are putting their green thumbs to work as The Quilt Gardens returns to Elkhart County for the 14th year at the end of this month.

Sixteen quilt-inspired gardens will be featured this year as well as 14 quilt-themed murals, according to Sonya Nash with the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, who sponsors the event. The award-winning, self-guided tour along the Heritage Trail is from May 30 to Sept. 15.

