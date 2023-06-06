ELKHART — A report of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven resulted in an arrest a little more than two hours later, the Elkhart Police Department said.
Officers were dispatched to the store, 2805 Toledo Road, at 12:03 a.m. Friday. The clerk told police that a woman entered the store and demanded that he open the cash register. She was holding what appeared to be a knife inside a plastic bag, the report said.
