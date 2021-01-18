State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, speaks during a March 5 news conference at the Statehouse. He argues the costs for housing, transportation, child care, food and other necessities have gone up 20 percent or more since the last minimum wage increase in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS — A renewed call by Democrats for an increase to Indiana’s minimum wage isn’t winning over Republicans who control the Statehouse, with the governor saying his goal is to prepare workers for advancing beyond low-paying jobs.
The Democratic-backed proposal would unlink Indiana from the current federal minimum wage that’s remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009. The plan would boost Indiana’s minimum wage to $10 an hour beginning in 2022 then by an additional $1 an hour each year until it reaches $15 in 2027.
