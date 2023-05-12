Public’s help sought

The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify this individual in reference to a counterfeiting investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual should contact Detective Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
Most Popular
Articles
- Princess Anne's 'very close' bond with King Charles
- Meijer ready to open newest store
- Three wounded in early morning bar shooting
- Man charged with threatening DNR officer
- Chamber completes 35th Leadership Academy program
- Teens found guilty of reckless homicide, not murder
- New principal selected at Model Elementary
- RV industry volunteers roll up their sleeves
- Jury enters deliberations in joint murder trial
- Co-defendant speaks at murder trial
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Recent Comments
-
Jonathanas said:Wait, so the new commissioners are offering to pay $25 to the company who says they have new recycling customers who asked for it?! So we trus…
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Good work
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.