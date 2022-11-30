The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify this individual in connection with an investigation into a robbery that occurred Saturday at the Phillips 66 gas station, 3320 Cassopolis St. Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle can contact Cpl. Zachary Uhles at 574-218-4483 or submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org

