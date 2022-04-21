Officers are requesting assistance from the public in identifying the man and woman in a pair of surveillance photos. These individuals are wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred April 14 at Walmart, 175 C.R. 6W, Elkhart. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has information regarding this investigation, to call Cpl. Zachary Uhles at 574-295-7070 or EPD’s tip line at 574-389-4777. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
