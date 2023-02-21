Most Popular
- County appropriates $2M for roundabout, bridge and path
- No easy trick for man to see daughter in state swim finals
- Update: Victims identified in fatal motorcycle, SUV crash
- Update: 12-year-old found safe
- State seeks damages from former school lunch manager who admitted to stealing $7K
- Court site roadwork expected to start in spring
- Teachers grill lawmakers over state senate bill
- Lake City rejects allegations in Khan fraud: 'One bank always loses'
- Armed crime spree nets 58 years
- Police: Be vigilant about counterfeit bills
