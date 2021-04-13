ELKHART — The League of Women’s Voters Elkhart County and the NAACP-Elkhart Chapter will host a forum Thursday on the upcoming school referendum, the latest in a series of public discussions about the May 4 ballot measure.
Steve Thalheimer, superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools, will discuss budget issues and answer questions about the referendum, which asks for voter approval to raise $15.25 million in property taxes per year for eight years, including the renewal of the expiring transportation referendum of 2014 to keep transportation practices the same.
