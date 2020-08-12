WARSAW — Three protesters from Milwaukee were arrested about 6 p.m. Wednesday after obstructing traffic on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County.
Area dispatch centers began receiving calls of traffic backed up for several miles in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30, according to report from Indiana State Police. U.S. 30 is a divided four-lane US highway with a speed limit of 60 mph.
Troopers made contact with a group of protesters walking along the highway with eight support vehicles traveling at walking speed in the right lane creating a dangerous situation for the group as well as traveling motorists, the report said. At different times pedestrians would also walk in the travel portion of the roadway and not on the shoulder.
Police told the group's leader, Frank Sensabaugh, that the group was creating a dangerous situation with both vehicles and pedestrians traveling at walking speed on U.S. 30, according to the report. They said the group was welcome to continue with both pedestrians and vehicles traveling on the shoulder.
However, the group failed to comply and continued walking east with traffic continuing to back up for about seven miles, the report said.
Police again approached the group near C.R. 900E where they made "multiple attempts to gain compliance" before arresting Sensabaugh, 30, Eric Ajala, 20, and Tory Lowe, 44, on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic. Lowe was arrested for an additional charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
All arrested were taken to the Kosciusko County Jail and later posted bail.
The Kosciusko County Prosecutor will review the case, the report said. Indiana State Police was assisted by the Kosciusko County Sheriffs Office, the Pierceton Police Department and Kosciusko County Prosecutors Office.
Other reports indicated the group was marching to Washington, D.C., for a rally to protest racial injustice.
