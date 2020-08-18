GOSHEN — Goshen College professor Maria Sanchez Schirch has stepped forward for the Goshen School Board’s District 2 seat in the Nov. 3 election.
District 2 includes much of the central city and is currently held by Felipe Merino, who does not intend to seek re-election.
Sanchez Schirch is the second candidate to file as former Goshen Mayor Allan Kauffman has filed in District 4, which covers the south side of Goshen.
School board elections are non-partisan, and voters may choose a school-board-only ballot if they do not want to vote in the political election.
“When I heard that Felipe Merino was not intending to run for re-election, my interest in serving on the Goshen school board was piqued,” Sanchez Schirch said in a statement. “I’m interested because I believe that education is essential for a community’s development, especially in an intercultural community.”
Sanchez Schirch has worked in education for 20 years, ranging from primary to college to adult education. She has been a professor at Goshen College, and her husband still works as a chemistry professor at the college.
In 2004 they moved to Goshen, where all three of their children attended and graduated from Goshen Community Schools. They live in a central Goshen neighborhood.
