LOS ANGELES — Blockbuster film producer Joel Silver is looking for his second major home release in two years. After selling his Malibu estate last year for $38 million, Silver has listed his Brentwood home for sale at $77.5 million.
The bright-colored and striking Mexican modernist residence was designed by architect Ricardo Legorreta.
Completed in the early 2000s, the roughly 26,000-square-foot house includes a circular atrium, a dining room topped with a pyramid-like ceiling and a 30-foot-high family room with hydraulic doors.
“It’s a unique architectural,” said Hilton & Hyland agent Judy Feder, who is listing the property with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency. “This was Legorreta’s best work.”
Several of the outdoor areas were designed to be used as individual living spaces.
Stone walls and mature trees provide cover for a sunken basketball court.
Covered and uncovered patios surround the swimming pool, which has a lap area.
An English maze garden with an ornamental fountain at its center lies elsewhere on the roughly 5-acre property.
The listing has the potential to set a new benchmark for areas west of the 405 Freeway, Feder said.
In Brentwood and neighboring pockets such as Pacific Palisades, past sales have yet to eclipse the $40 million mark.
If the Silver estate sells for its asking price, it would be nearly double the Brentwood price record of $40 million set in 2014 when NFL star Tom Brady sold his home to hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre.
Silver, 67, has been producing box office hits since the 1970s, including the “Predator,” “Matrix,” “Die Hard” and “Lethal Weapon” franchises. He is set to produce the upcoming “Sherlock Holmes 3” film as well as the reboot of the 1976 science fiction film “Logan’s Run.”
No drop in the bucket
A waterfront Newport Beach mansion has sold to Qualtrics co-founder Jared Smith for a little over $35 million, placing it among the most expensive residential property sales in city and Orange County history.
The 12,710-square-foot Newport Harbor estate was listed for $44.995 million and sold in late August after a five-day escrow in an all-cash deal. The property has since been leased out for $195,000 per month.
The sale price is about $5 million shy of the previous Newport Beach record, set two years ago when a 12.5-acre estate in Newport Coast – considered the – sold for $39,999,999. It’s also $8,000 more than what actor Nicolas Cage sold his Newport Harbor home for in 2008.
Designed by Robert Sinclair and completed in 2018, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate sits on three lots with 90 feet of frontage and a new private dock that can accommodate at least four vessels.
Inside, the multilevel house features about $1 million worth of Riviera bronze doors and windows, two bars, two chef’s kitchens, a craft room, a gym and a theater. A custom $100,000 aquarium designed by Nic Tiemens anchors the great room.
Three Tesla batteries and solar panels keep the home powered during outages. A glass elevator services four levels.
Terraces, balconies and multiple covered patios create additional living space outdoors. A 57-foot-long swimming pool with underwater speakers sits between the home and the dock.
The exact sale price was $35,008,000.
Jared Smith co-founded the enterprise software company Qualtrics with his brother, Ryan, in their parents’ basement in Utah, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
The Provo, Utah-based company was acquired last year by German software company SAP for $8 billion in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.