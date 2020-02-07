GOSHEN — Filing for the 2020 primary election in Elkhart County ended Friday, revealing a number of contested races ahead of the May 5 vote – but even more uncontested seats.
On Friday, Democrat Donald Brown withdrew from the crowded Council Council at-large race and entered the race for County Commissioner in District 2. He will face the winner of a race on the Republican ballot featuring incumbent Mike Yoder and former sheriff Bradley D. Rogers.
Previous filings showed eight Democrats and six Republicans were running in the primary for the three County Council at-large seats.
Judge of Superior Court 5 features a three-way race among Republicans Eric Kinsman, Christopher J. (Chris) Spataro and Charles Carter Wicks.
For state representative in District 22, Bill Dixon is running against fellow Republican and incumbent Curt Nisly.
Here are how the local races stack up:
U.S. Representative – District 2
Jackie Walorski (R)
Patricia (Pat) Hackett (D)
Ellen Marks (D)
State Senator – District 9
Ryan Mishler (R)
Brandon M. Cavanaugh (D)
State Senator – District 12
Blake Doriot (R)
Charles D. Mumaw (D)
State Representative – District 21
Timothy Wesco (R)
Ryan Liedtky (D)
State Representative – District 22
Bill Dixon (R)
Curt Nisly (R)
State Representative – District 48
Doug Miller (R)
State Representative – District 49
Christy Stutzman (R)
Joseph Christian Lehman (D)
State Representative – District 82
David H. Abbott (R)
Judge of the Superior Court 1
Kristine Osterday (R)
Judge of the Superior Court 3
Teresa L. Cataldo (R)
Judge of the Superior Court 4
Gretchen S. Lund (R)
Judge of the Superior Court 5
Eric Kinsman (R)
Christopher J. (Chris) Spataro (R)
Charles Carter Wicks (R)
County Treasurer
Tina M. Bontrager (R)
County Coroner
James P. Elliott (R)
Idris Busari (D)
County Surveyor
Philip C. Barker (R)
County Commissioner – District 2
Bradley D. Rogers (R)
Mike Yoder (R)
Donald A. Brown (D)
County Commissioner – District 3
Suzie Weirick (R)
County Council At-Large (3 Seats)
Adam Bujalski (R)
Jeff Petermann (R)
Rick Stauffer (R)
Thomas W. Stump (R)
Kelbi Veenstra (R)
Tina M. Wenger (R)
Zanzer R. Anderson (D)
Camden Chaffee (D)
Ce Cey Eldridge (D)
James (Jay) H. Little (D)
Susie Meeks-Wade (D)
Paul D. Steury (D)
Oxana Werbiansky (D)
Republican precinct committeemen and state convention delegates also will be selected in the primary. Attorney General candidates will be chosen at the Democratic, Libertarian, and Republican State Conventions to be held later this spring and summer for placement on the General Election ballot. Minor party and independent candidates are placed on the November ballot by a petition process.
The following School Boards will have seats on the November General Election Ballot through a non-partisan petition process:
Baugo Community Schools – 2 seats
Concord Community Schools – 2 seats
Elkhart Community Schools – 4 seats
Fairfield Community Schools – 3 seats
Goshen Community Schools – 3 seats
Middlebury Community Schools – 2 seats
Wa-Nee Community Schools – 4 seats
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.