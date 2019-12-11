Prescription Drop Off Box seeks combat opioid abuse

ELKHART — A grieving Granger family is fighting to raise opioid overdose awareness in Michiana.
Becky and Mike Savage established the 525 Foundation after losing two sons to accidental overdose on the same day in 2015.
“This story repeats itself in our country hundreds of times a day,” Becky said.
Two out of three drug overdose deaths involve an opioid and in 2017, more than 47,00 people died of an opioid overdose and 36 percent of those involved a prescription medication, according to Maria Bahr, director of operations at Elkhart General Hospital.
To help combat thosefigures, Beacon Health Systems has partnered with the 525 Foundation to provide Drop To Stop boxes, for unwanted prescription medications at Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital of South Bend and Community Hospital of Bremen.
“We really want the boxes to serve a reminder for people to keep this at the top of their mind as they go through their medicine cabinets and take out any medications they’re not using,” said Bahr.
Meanwhile, the Savages story tells why they started their foundation.
Nick and Jack Savage were honor roll students from the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corp.
Nick Savage, 19, was entering his sophomore year at Indiana University, majoring in microbiology and chemistry. Jack Savage, 18, had just graduated with honors from Penn and had plans to attend Ball State University in the fall for business. They were the oldest of four boys.
“They were leaders, they were captains of the sports teams they participated in,” Becky said.
Both Nick and Jack were avid hockey players, their mother said. Jack was the captain of the Penn High School hockey team in 2015, the year they won the state competition.
Saturday night, June 13, 2015, Nick and Jack were at a graduation party. Unbeknownst to their parents, there was not only underaged drinking at the party, but someone had procured a bottle of prescription medications and was passing them out.
June 14, 2015, was a Sunday, and it began as any other Sunday would in the Savage household.
“I was walking around the house picking up laundry,” Becky said. “As I was gathering laundry out of Jack’s room, I remember looking at him while he was asleep and thinking he looked like an angel.”
She tried to wake her son so that he could get started with his day. His dad had things he needed help with, but he wouldn’t wake up, no matter how hard she tried.
“I’m a nurse,” she said. “I’m training in saving lives, but on this morning, I could not perform my job as a nurse or as a mother. It was one of the worst feelings in my life, to ever feel so helpless.”
The paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate Jack. Mid way through the attempt, one of the paramedics left the room and went to the basement, where Nick and his friends had slept that night.
“I remember I was yelling at him, ‘Where are you going? What are you doing? Please don’t give up on Jack!’”
A few moments later, the paramedic climbed the stairs and Becky heard him ask for a coroner.
“When his friends heard my frantic calls for help, they went to awaken Nick, and found Nick in the same shape as Jack.”
At some point during the ruckus, Becky had called her husband to come home. When he arrived, she told him the news, and he collapsed to the floor.
“These are unreal words, in an unreal situation,” she said, adding that she doesn’t remember much of the rest of the day.
Still, the worst part of the day came when Becky and Mike had to tell their two youngest boys that both of their older brothers had died.
“It was something they should never have had to experience.”
There were a total of five overdoses from activities that went on at the party, but only two deaths.
“Our minds are not meant to process a situation this extreme,” Becky said. “It was hard enough to think about the loss of one son, but two was unbearable.”
According to a community health needs assessment performed by Beacon Community Impact, 39 percent of Elkhart residents agreed that there needs to be more help and resources around substance abuse and opiate use, while 55 percent of medical leaders said they need resources within the community to address the issue.
“This Stop-To-Drop box brings a resource and a way that we can work within our community to address this issue,” said Executive Director of Beacon Community Impact Patty Willaert.
The new Stop-To-Drop box will be in the lobby of the Arthur J. Decio Pavilion near the surgery center, which is located at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Arcade Avenue.
