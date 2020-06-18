Premier Arts opens its latest production, “Broadway Under the Stars,” on Wednesday night at Wellfield Botanic Gardens, the community theater group’s temporary performance venue while The Lerner Theatre is closed.
Organizers estimated a turnout of about 200 for opening night of Premier Arts’ latest production, “Broadway Under the Stars,” on Wednesday night at Wellfield Botanic Gardens, a temporary new performance venue for the community theater group. The show will run through Sunday.
Photo provided
