Powerful storm rips across Midwest, region

ELKHART -- A powerful storm packing high winds rolled across northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan on Monday, downing branches and knocking out power for thousands.
The Wakarusa area was among the hardest hit as first responders and neighbors fanned out across the region to assess damage and help with cleanup.
The Lehman farm was reporting damage to a barns and grain silos, trees and crops. Other homes in the area also had damage.
A tornado warning was issued for the area about 6 p.m., but it was unclear whether the damage was the result of a tornado. The National Weather Service was expected to be in the area Tuesday to assess the damage.
Meteorologists were describing the storm as a derecho. The damage it is likely to be spread over a large area, more like an inland hurricane than a quick more powerful tornado, said Patrick Marsh, science support chief at the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
He compared it to a devastating Super Derecho of 2009, which was one of the strongest on record and traveled more than 1,000 miles in 24 hours, causing $500 million in damage, widespread power outages and killing a handful of people.
“This is our version of a hurricane,” said Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini. He said Monday's derecho will go down as one of the strongest in recent history and be one of the nation's worst weather events of 2020.
Several people were injured and widespread property damage was reported in Marshall County in central Iowa after 100 mph winds swept through the area, said its homeland security coordinator Kim Elder.
Elder said winds blew over trees, flipped cars, downed power lines, ripped up road signs and tore roofs off buildings, some of which caught fire.
“We had quite a few people trapped in buildings and cars,” Elder said, adding that the extent of injuries was unknown and no fatalities had been reported. “We’re in life-saving mode right now."
Marshalltown Mayor Joel Greer declared a civil emergency, telling residents to stay home and off the streets so that first responders could respond to calls.
