Power outage near Wakarusa blamed on crash

WAKARUSA — A crash involving a truck transporting sheds was being blamed for a power outage Monday morning near Wakarusa.
Officers responded to the crash on S.R. 19 between C.R. 36 and C.R. 38, just before 7:30 a.m., ABC 57 reported. It appeared a truck transporting sheds had been struck by another vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
NIPSCO’s power outage map showed over 600 customers experiencing a power outage near the area of the crash Monday morning. “Hit pole” was listed as the cause.
The map showed no outages in the area by noon Monday.
