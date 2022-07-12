TOPEKA — An 18-year-old Shipshewana man was killed Monday after his motorcycle hit a pothole.
Joshua A. Schwartz was traveling west in the 9400 block of West 700S from S.R. 5 about 2:20 p.m. when his 2002 Kawasaki VN8 struck a pothole and veered off the roadway, the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.