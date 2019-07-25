'Popsicles in the Park' aims to help families

BRISTOL — An annual effort for the CAPS’ largest program, Healthy Families, held a final “Popsicles in the Park” at Cummins Park in Bristol on Wednesday,
“It’s a scary thing when people hear that you’re from CAPS, they think DCS,” Michelle Roell said. “We’re trying to break down that barrier.”
Healthy Families meets with children and their parents inside of homes through the age of five to help with developmental growth, family dynamics and other concerns.
According to their website, “Healthy Families support specialists visit a family on a regular basis to provide information, encouragement and support. They help pregnant moms and parents of newborn infants by offering support and information about child development and what to expect as a new parent.”
Last year program officials went to parks in Elkhart and Goshen, sharing their program and popsicles and meeting with families already in the program, but this year, they expanded to other parks in the area.
“It’s just a support for families, support for moms, whether first time moms or moms of five kids, dads, too. We have all sorts of mom groups and dad groups,” Roell said. “Some of these moms just want someone to talk with, or someone to confirm they’re doing a good job.”
They bring out sidewalk chalk, play doh and other simple toys for children to enjoy.
“Popsicles in the Park” was the final park social gathering of the season for the program.
