ELKHART — Residents are being warned about a telephone scam in which callers claim to be from the police department.
The Elkhart Police Department said it has received reports that scammers are contacting residents, claiming to be from the police department. The scammers are using an application that “mirrors” their phone number, allowing the caller to hide the phone number they are calling from by displaying a false number to the person they are calling. The scammers’ phone number shows up as the non-emergency phone number of the police department.
