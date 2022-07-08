ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is warning the public of an identity deception scam in the area involving unordered packages.
Residents in the area have reported a similar scam in the past couple of weeks, police said. In this scam, the caller receives a package at their address that they did not order but which is addressed to the caller. An individual shows up at the caller’s address and claims that it is their package, but it was mistakenly sent to caller’s address.
