ELKHART — Police are warning residents of a telephone scam in the area in which callers claiming to work for the Elkhart Police Department are telling victims that they need to pay money to resolve immigration issues or avoid deportation.
Specifically, in one instance, the caller informed a victim that the victim would lose their status and be deported if they did not send a large amount of money immediately.
