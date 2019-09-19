ELKHART — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in the theft of a wallet from a woman’s vehicle last week.
Officers met Sept. 11 with the victim who reported a wallet had been taken out of her vehicle. The wallet contained credit and debit cards that the suspects are believed to have used at several locations throughout the city. Detectives were able to obtain surveillance photos of the possible suspects using the cards.
Detective Scott Hauser is asking for assistance from anyone with information regarding the suspects in the surveillance photos. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can contact Hauser at 574-389-4797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.