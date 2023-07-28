CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A subject attempting to rob the clerk at a gas station at gunpoint was himself shot several times by a customer, police said.
Officers were called at 9:54 p.m. Thursday to Stone Lake Marathon, 221 S. Broadway St., Village of Cassopolis Police Chief Todd McMichael said. They found a male who had been shot several times, and another male holding the subject at gunpoint.
