Police: Stolen cards used for sandwiches, support animal service

GOSHEN — A Goshen hotel employee is accused of stealing guests’ credit card information to pay for hundreds of dollars worth of sandwiches and support animal services.
Makayla Clawson, 18, of Millersburg, is charged with two counts of fraud as a Level 6 felony in a warrant issued last week. The warrant was issued following an investigation by Goshen police into a credit card fraud report made by an employee at an Iowa company who had stayed at the hotel.
Clawson was arrested Monday with bond set at $3,000.
A Level 6 felony carries a punishment of up to 2-1/2 years in prison.
According to court documents:
An employee at a Bettendorf, Iowa, robotics company reported to a local police department in July that several unauthorized purchases had appeared on a company credit card. Several employees had recently stayed at a Goshen hotel on Caragana Court, and the charges were made in Goshen in July.
The purchases were made from a Jimmy John’s restaurant and U.S. Service Animals. The employee contacted the animal registration company and was given Clawson’s name.
A detective with the Bettendorf Police Department confirmed that Clawson was an employee of the hotel and had used the company card for a $229.99 purchase from U.S. Service Animals on July 14.
A Goshen Police detective spoke with Clawson, who denied any involvement. The detective also spoke with a store manager at Jimmy John’s, who produced records showing that Clawson bought food 11 times between July 10 and 20, totaling $213.54.
Police also learned that an Indianapolis lighting company found unauthorized charges to its company credit card in early July after an employee had stayed at the hotel. The employee’s name was used for a $23 order through the Jimmy John’s app.
Clawson later contacted the detective and said she wanted to give a statement. She allegedly said she wanted to “fix” the situation and admitted she was responsible for the charges, according to police.
She said she went through a book of credit card numbers at work and put the numbers into the Jimmy John’s app on her phone. She said that all the sandwich orders were probably hers, and admitted that the U.S. Service Animals charge was her doing as well.
