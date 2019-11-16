Police seek help in Kay Jewelers theft

ELKHART— The Elkhart Police Department is seeking help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft that occurred at Kay Jewelers.
Elkhart officers took a theft report on Oct. 4 at Kay Jewelers, 335 C.R. 6. Witnesses told police a suspect entered the store, selected merchandise and then left without paying, according to police.
The Elkhart Police Department released photos of suspect on Friday asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.
Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 574-389-4711 or the tip line at tips@elkhartpolice.org
