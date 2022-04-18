Police seek help finding woman, child

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Alexis and Messiah Morales last seen driving silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV, with a license plate of MULA LUV.

 Photo provided / Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office

ELKHART — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman and a baby last seen a week ago in South Bend.

Alexis Morales, 27, and Messiah Morales, 5 months, were last seen leaving Kelly Park on Howard Street in South Bend about 6 p.m. April 12 driving in a silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV, with a license plate of MULA LUV. The whereabouts of both Alexis and Messiah are unknown, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.

