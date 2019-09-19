ELKHART — Police are searching for three men in regard to several thefts at retail stores in Elkhart.
All three suspects were described as black males in their 40s to 50s. The suspects arrived at the locations in a green 1994 Chevrolet pickup and may also be driving an unknown Toyota passenger car. Thieves took a large amount of Dewalt tools from the retail stores, police said.
Detectives were able to obtain footage of the possible suspects and the Chevrolet pickup. The surveillance video captured photos of the suspects.
Detective Ryan Weir of the Elkhart City Police Department is asking for assistance from anyone with information regarding the suspects or the vehicle in the surveillance photos.
Anyone with information can contact Weir at 574-389-4761.
