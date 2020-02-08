MISHAWAKA -- Authorities were still searching for a driver who escaped on foot after being involved in a fatal crash Friday night while fleeing from police.
The name of the person killed in the crash has not been released.
The chase began about 7:24 p.m. when an Indiana State Police trooper saw a white Jeep Cherokee traveling east on the U.S. 20 Bypass at 99 mph near the Elkhart/St. Joseph county line, according to a state police report.
The trooper caught up to the Jeep and activated his lights and siren, but the Jeep failed to stop, police said. As the Jeep exited at S.R. 19 police learned the vehicle was stolen.
The Jeep traveled north into Elkhart, and several officers with the Elkhart Police Department assisted. The Jeep led officers through southern and western Elkhart before heading west on Old U.S. 20.
Police said the Jeep continued west into St. Joseph County on McKinley Avenue, disregarding several stoplights. As the officers stopped at Home Street to let traffic clear the intersection, the Jeep continued west, disregarded the stoplight at Fir Road and collided with a green Toyota Camry that was traveling south on Fir Road.
The crash happened about 7:39 p.m.
The Jeep struck the Toyota in the driver side door, killing the driver. A passenger in the Toyota was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with serious injuries.
The driver of the Jeep, described as a black male wearing a dark jacket or sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, fled on foot.
Three passengers in the Jeep were transported Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. A fourth passenger in the Jeep was detained and questioned.
Two state police K-9 units attempted to track the driver of the Jeep but were unable to locate the driver.
Anyone with information on the identity of the driver of the Jeep can call Indiana State Police at 574-546-4900.
The St. Joseph County Fact Team is conducting the crash reconstruction and expected to release the identity of those killed and injured, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.