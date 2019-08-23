Police search for suspect in May killing

ELKHART — Local and federal investigators are still searching for an Elkhart woman who is suspected of fatally shooting a man in May.
Iman Cashmere Lula Gregory, 25, is charged with killing Ishmael Porter on May 26. Porter, also 25, was found with gunshot injuries in the 300 block of Sherman Street around 1:35 a.m. and rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.
An autopsy determined that he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Gregory was charged with Porter's murder on May 31, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. A witness said they saw Gregory point a silver and black handgun at Porter following an argument and shoot him once, recently unsealed court documents show.
Porter fell to the ground and Gregory stood nearby and fired several more shots into his body, according to the witness.
Other witnesses provided corroborating information. An audio recording was recovered from one bystander's cellphone in which the events leading up to the shooting could be heard, as well as the moment of the shooting itself and immediately after.
A voice could be heard on the recording saying, "Iman, get in the (expletive) car, get in the car!" according to the police affidavit behind the murder charge.
Another witness told police she drove Gregory to Sherman Street before the shooting. After hearing the gunfire, she said she screamed at Gregory to get in the car and then drove her away from the scene.
Documents unsealed
A judge sealed court documents at the time the charge was filed at the request of Prosecutor Vicki Becker, who wanted authorities to be able to try to locate Gregory without her being aware of the warrant.
The motion to seal states that Gregory was believed to be in Elkhart County or the Chicago area, since she has close friends and family in both places. It was feared that she would try to flee or would destroy or hide evidence if she knew of the murder charge.
"The State anticipates that the arrest of the defendant will be forthcoming," the motion states.
Becker said Friday that Gregory still has not been located, and filed a motion Monday to have the records unsealed. She said the Elkhart County Homicide Unit and the U.S. Federal Marshal's Office are asking for public help in finding Gregory.
"As she has not yet been located, the charge and warrant have been released ... to enable additional methods for her apprehension," Becker's announcement states.
Gregory is described as a black woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds, with her hair often kept short or in dreadlocks.
Becker is asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 574-295-2821.
