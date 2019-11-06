Police search for robbery suspect

ELKHART — Police are attempting to identify an individual who may have been involved in an Oct. 12 robbery.
The robbery took place at Metro PCS in Elkhart. Detectives were able to obtain footage of the possible suspect entering the store from surveillance.
Detective Scott Johnson is asking for assistance from anyone with information regarding the suspect in the photo.
Anyone with information can contact Johnson at 574-389-4754 or the tip line at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.