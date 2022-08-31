Police: School bus hit after disregarding stop sign

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — One student was injured when a collision in northern Cass County left a pickup truck in the ditch and a school bus on its side.
Deputies were called about 6:43 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Dewey Lake Street and Atwood Road in Wayne Township, Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said.
A Dowagiac Union Schools bus driver, Benjamin Lee Hoops, 40, of Dowagiac, was traveling south on Atwood with four students and another driver, Roy Payne, 45, of Dowagiac. Hoops disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and was hit by Christopher Weber, 26, of Dowagiac, who was traveling west on Dewey Lake, police said.
Weber's vehicle ran off the roadway in to a ditch and the bus ended up on it's side in the roadway.
Three students were turned over to their parents at the scene. The fourth student and Payne were transported to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac for their injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.