ELKHART — Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was pulled from the St. Joseph River after they notified family members.
Michael Bullington, 41, of LaPorte was found dead March 19 by a paddle-boarder near Edgewater Boat Ramp across the river from McNaughton Park. The cause of death was determined to be drowning.
